North Down and Ards: DUP stay the largest party, but Alliance make inroads on their lead while UUP hold up
The DUP has remained the largest party on Ards and North Down borough council, despite an increase in the number of Alliance seats.
The DUP won 14 seats, which was the same number of councillors the party got elected four years ago in 2019. Alliance jumped by two councillors from 10 last time to 12 this year.
The party had seemed on course for as many as 14 seats but the Greens, who yesterday evening were being predicted to lose all their seats on the council, in fact had two councillors elected today, a drop of one from 2019.
The Ulster Unionists got 8 councillors elected, which was the same number they had four years ago. Three independents and one SDLP also won seats.
The elected councillors, listed by party (then electoral area and first preference vote), were as follows:
• DUP 14
Robert Adair, Ards Peninsula 1,959
Nigel Edmund, Ards Peninsula 633
David Kerr, Ards Peninsula 827
Naomi Armstrong-Cotter, Newtownards 1,370
Stephen McIlveen, Newtownards 1,057
Colin Kennedy, Newtownards 580
Alistair Cathcart, Bangor Central 1,053
James Cochrane, Bangor East & Donaghadee 1,275
Janice MacArthur, Bangor East & Donaghadee 712
Alan Graham, Holywood & Clandeboye 1,112
Libby Douglas, Comber 1,501
Trevor Cummings, Comber 1,303
Jennifer Gilmour, Bangor West 1,033
Peter Martin, Bangor West 640
• Alliance 12
Lorna McAlpine, Ards Peninsula 1,266
Alan McDowell, Newtownards 1,236
Vicky Moore, Newtownards 947
Karen Douglas, Bangor Central 1,378
Chris McCracken, Bangor Central 666
Hannah Irwin, Bangor East & Donaghadee 1,445
Martin McRandal, Holywood & Clandeboye 1,222
David Rossiter, Holywood & Clandeboye 1,074
Gillian McCollum, Bangor East & Donaghadee 585
Patrica Morgan, Comber 1,081
Rachel Ashe, Comber 1,019
Christine Creighton, Bangor West 1,175
• UUP 8
Pete Wray, Ards Peninsula 739
Richard Smart, Newtownards1,257
Craig Blaney, Bangor Central 917
Mark Brooks, Bangor East & Donaghadee 1,972
David Chambers, Bangor East & Donaghadee 932
Linzi McLaren, Holywood & Clandeboye 989
Philip Smith, Comber 1,407
Stephen Hollywood, Bangor West 867
• Ind 3
Steven Irvine, Newtownards 1,463
Wesley Irvine, Bangor Central 1,369
Ray McKimm, Bangor Central 885
• Green 2
Rachel Woods, Green Party Holywood & Clandeboye 1,134
Barry McKee, Green Bangor 737
• SDLP 1
Joe Boyle, Ards Peninsula1,279