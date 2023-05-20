North Down and Ards: DUP stay the largest party, but Alliance make inroads on their lead while UUP hold up

The DUP won 14 seats, which was the same number of councillors the party got elected four years ago in 2019. Alliance jumped by two councillors from 10 last time to 12 this year.

The party had seemed on course for as many as 14 seats but the Greens, who yesterday evening were being predicted to lose all their seats on the council, in fact had two councillors elected today, a drop of one from 2019.

The Ulster Unionists got 8 councillors elected, which was the same number they had four years ago. Three independents and one SDLP also won seats.

Counting in the council elections at the Aurora Aquatic and Leisure centre in Bangor for the North Down and Ards district council on Friday evening, May 19 2023. Picture by Ben Lowry

The elected councillors, listed by party (then electoral area and first preference vote), were as follows:

• DUP 14

Robert Adair, Ards Peninsula 1,959

Nigel Edmund, Ards Peninsula 633

David Kerr, Ards Peninsula 827

Naomi Armstrong-Cotter, Newtownards 1,370

Stephen McIlveen, Newtownards 1,057

Colin Kennedy, Newtownards 580

Alistair Cathcart, Bangor Central 1,053

James Cochrane, Bangor East & Donaghadee 1,275

Janice MacArthur, Bangor East & Donaghadee 712

Alan Graham, Holywood & Clandeboye 1,112

Libby Douglas, Comber 1,501

Trevor Cummings, Comber 1,303

Jennifer Gilmour, Bangor West 1,033

Peter Martin, Bangor West 640

• Alliance 12

Lorna McAlpine, Ards Peninsula 1,266

Alan McDowell, Newtownards 1,236

Vicky Moore, Newtownards 947

Karen Douglas, Bangor Central 1,378

Chris McCracken, Bangor Central 666

Hannah Irwin, Bangor East & Donaghadee 1,445

Martin McRandal, Holywood & Clandeboye 1,222

David Rossiter, Holywood & Clandeboye 1,074

Gillian McCollum, Bangor East & Donaghadee 585

Patrica Morgan, Comber 1,081

Rachel Ashe, Comber 1,019

Christine Creighton, Bangor West 1,175

• UUP 8

Pete Wray, Ards Peninsula 739

Richard Smart, Newtownards1,257

Craig Blaney, Bangor Central 917

Mark Brooks, Bangor East & Donaghadee 1,972

David Chambers, Bangor East & Donaghadee 932

Linzi McLaren, Holywood & Clandeboye 989

Philip Smith, Comber 1,407

Stephen Hollywood, Bangor West 867

• Ind 3

Steven Irvine, Newtownards 1,463

Wesley Irvine, Bangor Central 1,369

Ray McKimm, Bangor Central 885

• Green 2

Rachel Woods, Green Party Holywood & Clandeboye 1,134

Barry McKee, Green Bangor 737

• SDLP 1

