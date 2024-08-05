Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was speaking after protests across the UK about immigration, including Belfast, many of which turned violent.

Several businesses were attacked following violence which erupted in Belfast after anti-immigration protests on Saturday.

Three police officers were injured and four suspects were to appear in Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

North Down MP Alex Easton has warned against "demonizing" peaceful immigration protests in Bangor after Alliance MLA Andrew Muir described them as "shameful hate marches". Photo: PA

A significant crowd of people assembled in Bangor, Co Down on Saturday to protestant about immigration. There were no reports of any violence.

North Down Alliance MLA Andrew Muir condemned the protest on social media.

"Disgusted by shameful hate marches and protests held today in Bangor and other areas." he tweeted. "Northern Ireland is diverse, open, welcoming and inclusive. Together we must all stand up against islamophobia and any forms of racism."

However North Down independent unionist MP Alex Easton said it was important not to "demonize" peaceful protests.

"I want to be unequivocal in my total opposition to violence of any kind, full stop," he told the News Letter.

"In my discussions with the PSNI, I noted that the protest in Bangor was peaceful.

"It is important to recognize that there are genuine concerns among the public that warrant informed debate. We must reject the tendency to pigeonhole or demonize individuals who express these legitimate concerns in a peaceful manner.

"There is a pressing need for clear, legitimate, and fair legal pathways to address illegal immigration—an obligation that falls on the UK government, and one that I will monitor closely.

"Furthermore, real issues of national security must be taken seriously and warrant thorough consideration, as the safety and protection of UK citizens is paramount."

He called for a balanced approach to immigration.

"In pursuing a fair and efficient immigration system, we must adopt a balanced approach that benefits both immigrants and the host society in a humane manner."

He added: "During my term as MP I want to serve the people of North Down in such a way as makes this area a safer place for everyone to live, so in the coming months I will be engaging with many groups across the board to understand what causes tensions in our society, and trying to seek positive solutions."

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said there must be a right to peaceful protest.

“In any democratic society there must be a right to protest," he told the News Letter. "Such protests however must be peaceful and within the law. There can be no place in our society for violence or intimidation aimed at anyone because of their race, religion or ethnicity.

"This is a time when everyone should be mindful that their language and actions do not inflame tensions.”