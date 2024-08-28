Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The MP for North Down says he is "profoundly disappointed and deeply concerned" by the decision of Ards and North Down Borough Council to block a victims’ commemoration service from using a public park and flagpole.

The commemoration event was to remember the murder of 339 members of the Orange Order who were killed during the Troubles. Around 75% of them served in the security forces while the rest were civilians.

Orange Victims Day, sees the order remember all their murdered members each year at the start of September.

On this occasion Bangor District Orange had planned to hold a short parade and applied to hold a service at Ward Park in Bangor on 8 September. However the council has rejected the application.

Alex Easton, Independent MP for North Down responded: "I am profoundly disappointed and deeply concerned by the Council's decision to deny the use of Ward Park for a service to remember the innocent victims of the Troubles, as well as those brave men and women who served in our security forces murdered by the IRA. This decision represents a grave injustice to the memory of those who sacrificed so much for our community and country.

"The Council's refusal, citing policy and the need for an Equality Impact Assessment (EQIA), is a bureaucratic obstacle that disregards the significance of this event. The process should not be used as an excuse to block a respectful and solemn remembrance service that is vital to our community's healing and unity. The Council must recognise the deep hurt and disappointment this decision will cause to the families of victims, veterans, and the wider community."

"Furthermore, the refusal to allow the use of the Council's flagpole to honour our fallen heroes is a further insult. The flagpole is a symbol of our collective memory and respect for those who have served and died in the line of duty. Denying its use under the guise of a policy from 2021 is an affront to the dignity of those who served.

"I call upon the Council to reconsider this decision urgently. The bureaucratic delays and policy constraints should not be used as a means to prevent our community from paying tribute to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice. The memory of the innocent victims and the valour of our service members deserve to be honoured without delay or obstruction. I urge the Council to do the right thing and allow this service to proceed as planned."

However the council is standing firm on its decision.

A spokesperson said the council has "a legal obligation to promote good relations" under section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998 which means it must screen applications to use council land.

The Orange Order's request to use Ward Park was screened to assess “the impact the request may have on the promotion of good relations between persons of different religious beliefs, political opinion or racial groups".

They added that the council is required to undertake an Equality Impact Assessment "to fully assess this impact".

It added that the order was advised that permission may be granted at a later date.

"Council assessed this request as distinct and different from permissions provided for other events of broader remembrance or long established custom and practice.