Northern Ireland is “absolutely crucial” for the UK’s growth prospects, the Chancellor has said during a visit to Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Reeves made her first trip to the province as Chancellor and was asked whether she considers Northern Ireland to be an “economic basket case”.

As part of her trip, Ms Reeves visited the filmmaking facilities at Studio Ulster and also paid tribute to Northern Ireland’s defence sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Studio Ulster, which sits on the shores of Belfast Lough, was officially opened in June in what have been termed the world’s most advanced virtual production facilities spanning 75,000 square feet.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to Studio Ulster in Belfast, to highlight how the further £310 million pledged for Northern Ireland City and Growth Deals at the Spending Review will grow Northern Ireland's economy

Speaking at the studios, Ms Reeves said: “Northern Ireland is absolutely crucial for the United Kingdom, including for our growth prospects.

“We’ve got here, at Studio Ulster, not just the best facilities in the UK, but the best facilities in the world, for a part of our economy that is globally growing at such a fast rate.

“This is the best place in the world to make those investments, to start a business, to grow a business, whether that’s in video games, or TV, or film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s really exciting and we benefit hugely from the thriving creative industry sector in Northern Ireland.”

She continued: “As we step up that defence spending to 3%, and then 3.5% of GDP in due course, that will mean more good jobs, paying decent wages in Northern Ireland.

“My economic belief, my strong belief, is that all parts of the country should be able to contribute to economic growth and prosperity, and all parts of the country should benefit from economic growth and opportunities.

“That has not been the case for far too long in the UK.”

Ms Reeves will meet deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Finance Minister John O’Dowd later on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She described the relationship between the British Government and the Northern Ireland Executive as a “partnership approach”.

The Chancellor told reporters she wants Stormont to spend its funding “wisely” to get the best value for money for taxpayers.

This includes growing the economy and creating good jobs that are well paid, Ms Reeves said.

“The UK Government, the Northern Ireland Executive have got a joint commitment to improve the lives for people here,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have made the record settlement at the spending review just a couple of months ago.

“Three-year settlement for day-to-day spending, a five-year settlement for capital investment and that means that the money we need for our public services in Northern Ireland and across the UK is now available.

“Now spend that money wisely to get the best value for money for taxpayers.

“We also need to grow the economy and create more good jobs, paying decent wages here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Reeves also referred to Thales, a defence firm in Belfast, which is manufacturing equipment to be sent to Ukraine.

She said this is creating more jobs and bringing in higher salaries.

The Chancellor also said that farmers with agricultural property worth more than £3 million “should make a contribution”.

Asked whether she had “sympathy for farmers who are now facing an inheritance tax bill”, Ms Reeves told reporters: “We didn’t increase taxes that ordinary working people paid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their national insurance, income tax, VAT, fuel duty did not go up in the way the previous Tory government had in their plans, so protecting the incomes of ordinary working people.

“And since we came into office, real wages have been rising at a faster rate than inflation, and specifically on agricultural property relief (APR), if you’ve got agricultural property worth less than £3 million and you own it jointly with a partner, you’ll pay no inheritance tax when you pass that farm on.