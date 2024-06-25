Northern Ireland Assembly facing £2.4 million repair bill for leaking roof at Stormont

Stormont bill for leaking roof

​The Northern Ireland Assembly is facing a £2.4 million bill to repair the leaking roof in Stormont.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone expressed his concern at seeing buckets of water in the middle of corridors in Parliament Buildings, describing the situation as "not ideal".

On Tuesday, the Assembly Commission faced questions from DUP MLAs Harry Harvey and Keith Buchanan over plans for repair work.

Answering on behalf of the commission, DUP MLA Trevor Clarke said they understand it will cost an estimated £2.4 million to repair.

He told MLAs that work had been delayed while legal proceedings were issued against firms, and stressed they are taking the matter "extremely seriously".

"Until recently, the Assembly Commission has refrained from undertaking a full range of remedial works based on advice that this could prejudice legal position of the commission," he told MLAs.

" The Assembly Commission received advice in February this year due to the ongoing deterioration and associated health and safety concerns, and following the exchange of expert architect and engineer reports with the two defendants, the legal position had changed, and that the Assembly Commission could now undertake remedial work to address all of the defects.

"As a result, the Assembly Commission is now moving forward to appoint contractors under a construction and procurement delivery framework to undertake immediate health and safety repairs and to scope out the full range of remedial repairs required.

"The initial health and safety works will be carried out over the summer. The full remedial works will prevent any further deterioration, address the issues related to the damage to stonework, and will resolve the ongoing issues of water ingress within Parliament buildings.

" The Assembly Commission will continue its legal action to recover the full costs of these repairs."

Mr Clarke said £2.4 million is the indicative cost for the necessary remedial work, but accurate costings will only be known when scoping requirements is finalised and tendered.