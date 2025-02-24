Northern Ireland bird flu: Thousands of birds to be culled after latest suspected case of avian flu

More than 30,000 birds are to be culled after the latest suspected case of bird flu in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said it was investigating a third suspected case of notifiable avian influenza at a commercial poultry premises, near Cookstown, Co Tyrone, which was reported on Sunday.

Preliminary test results indicate the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Temporary control zones (TCZs) have been established in the area.

A sign on a shelf at an Asda store in Leicestershire in 2022 advising customers that there is a limit on the amount of eggs they can purchase due to disruption caused by rising costs and bird flu.

The site has 32,000 birds and all poultry will be culled.

Brian Dooher, chief veterinary officer (CVO) for Northern Ireland, said he decided to implement the measures after assessing several factors including observed clinical signs and preliminary test results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

Minister of Agriculture Andrew Muir said: “It has been a difficult week for the poultry sector, with three commercial premises to have HPAI confirmed or suspected.

“My department is urgently responding and carrying out robust disease control actions, including the humane culling of affected poultry and cleansing and disinfection.

“My department will continue to work closely with industry stakeholders, along with our counterparts in Great Britain and Ireland, to stop the spread of this disease.

“Biosecurity is the greatest weapon we have to fight avian influenza.

“It is crucial that all bird keepers adhere to stringent biosecurity measures to protect their flock and report any suspicious cases immediately.”

Mr Muir added: “I strongly encourage all birdkeepers to familiarise themselves with the guidance provided by my department.”

Two previous cases of suspected avian flu have been reported in Co Tyrone in recent weeks, and thousands of birds have already been culled.

All owned flocks in Northern Ireland, whether commercial, captive or backyard hobby birds, are currently under a housing order to try to prevent the disease spreading.

Mr Dooher said: “Disease control measures have been introduced to limit any potential spread of the disease.