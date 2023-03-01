​Lord Frost made the accusation in a stinging analysis piece for The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday.

He had served variously as the government’s Chief Negotiator of Task Force Europe in 2020/21, was the Prime Minister's Europe advisor 2019/21, and was the chief Brexit negotiator in 2019/20.

Speaking of the newly-forged Windsor Framework, he wrote: “What this deal does not seem to do is change the fundamentals.

"To restate them: the Protocol currently applies EU laws on customs, the goods single market, VAT and state aid in Northern Ireland...

"It is not obvious that this new deal changes this basic structure, only how it is applied. It is slightly amended but remains in place, and EU law remains supreme in Northern Ireland.”

The Protocol Bill was meant to grant the UK government power to unilaterally halt the operation of the Protocol.

Speaking of the bill, which the government launched and then allowed to drift into abeyance, he said the current deal is the result of that lack of resolve.

Lord Frost during the Conservative Party annual conference, 2022

The Windsor Framework is “the best we could persuade the EU to do, because we weren’t prepared to use the Protocol Bill and the EU knew it”.

The government said: “We introduced the Bill and took it through the House of Commons, which demonstrated our seriousness to fixing the problems with the old Northern Ireland Protocol in absence of an agreement with the EU."

As to Lord Frost’s claims that many of the Protocol's current affronts to sovereignty remain intact, the government said: “We don’t recognise this. The Windsor Framework is a new legal and constitutional framework, fundamentally changing and rewriting the core text of the original treaty.”