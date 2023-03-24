News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
11 minutes ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
45 minutes ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
11 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
12 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
14 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain

Northern Ireland budget not in a good state says Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris met party representatives at Hillsborough Castle on yesterday to discuss the Windsor Framework and his plans for the budget.

By Claudia Savage, PA
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:45 GMT- 2 min read

Budget decisions will be finalised by Mr Heaton-Harris in the absence of a Stormont Assembly.

He said: "The budget is definitely not in a good state. I can tell you that."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After discussing the challenges of the budget he inherited in October, he said: "I've just received some of the figures from the permanent secretaries for next year's budget and decisions are still yet to be made, but it will be a very tough budget.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaking to the media at Hillsborough Castle after his meetings with Stormont leaders over Brexit and the Windsor Framework.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaking to the media at Hillsborough Castle after his meetings with Stormont leaders over Brexit and the Windsor Framework.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaking to the media at Hillsborough Castle after his meetings with Stormont leaders over Brexit and the Windsor Framework.
Most Popular

"And that's why the decisions that might go behind it need to be taken by elected representatives of the people in NI, not permanent secretaries and certainly not the Secretary of State."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party could not form a stable government under the Windsor Framework but reform for public services was needed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We do need to reform our public services in Northern Ireland and the DUP will not be found wanting in this assembly term," he said.

"When devolution is restored we will drive forward the reform agenda, we will work with the other parties to deliver the reform and transformation that is needed to get our public finances and public services back into better shape."

Sinn Fein's Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill has said the annual budget will be "catastrophic" for Northern Ireland's public sector.

Ms O'Neill said the budget should be agreed by MLAs at Stormont.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The budget is about to be agreed with no ministers at the helm," she said.

"A budget is going to be agreed by the Secretary of State working with permanent secretaries who should not be in this position – this is a budget that's going to cause demonstrable damage to public services."

Ms O'Neill said she and Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald made their views clear to Mr Heaton-Harris.

"So we made a very strong message to Chris Heaton-Harris. What is the plan?" she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There needs to be a plan to restore the executive because this budget is about to cause catastrophic damage to public services.

"I believe our public services are already stretched, I know that our public sector workers are right across the board on strike action, and rightly so, for fair pay and conditions.

"These are all things that need to be settled, that's the job of politics.

"So that's why I'm saying very, very clearly that we're in for eye-watering, catastrophic implications of a budget that would be an unadulterated Tory budget, because it would be a secretary of state who gets to call it not local politicians."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said: "This is an absolute crisis for Northern Ireland." He reiterated Ms O'Neill's sentiment that the Windsor Framework is a done deal, and the restoration of powersharing is his party's main priority.

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler said: "We've seen the loss of some services which is going to impact seriously on the lives of some of the most disadvantaged people in Northern Ireland."

Chris Heaton-HarrisNorthern IrelandMichelle O'NeillJeffrey DonaldsonStephen FarryMary Lou McDonald