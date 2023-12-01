Northern Ireland bus and rail strike: Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris silent on ‘pic-n-mix’ interventions on strikes and other issues
For several weeks an increasing number of stakeholders have claimed that only the Secretary of State can resolve pay claims by striking public sector unions.
And for several weeks the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) has given the same comment in response: “The UK Government has no authority to negotiate pay in Northern Ireland."
However Last week the Presbyterian Church said that it does "deeply regret the Secretary of State’s continued 'pick ‘n’ mix' policy approach to Northern Ireland...".
Since the current suspension of the Assembly, triggered in February last year by the DUP, the Secretary of State Chris heaton Harris has imposed a controversial new sex education curriculum on NI.
In May he told the BBC the UK government is prepared to consider making a financial contribution to the Casement Park GAA stadium in Belfast. "We'll get the money, don't you worry," he said.
He has also intervened to direct all departments to research new revenue raising methods.
Last year, the NIO commissioned a permanent abortion service for Northern Ireland.
When Sinn Fein suspended the assembly from 2017 - 2020 the UK government imposed same sex marriage and the decriminalisation of abortion on NI.
Critics have claimed that restoring the assembly will not in itself resolve the trade union pay claims. Both the DUP and Alliance Party have accused the UK government of a real term funding cut for NI in recent years. The Alliance Party described this as "punitive".
The News Letter asked the NIO why it repeatedly says it can't intervene on strikes when it intervenes on so many other matters. The NIO did not address the question.
Instead it offered the same comment it has been offering in relation to the strikes for weeks.
An NIO spokesperson said: “The UK Government has no authority to negotiate pay in Northern Ireland. It is for the relevant NI departments to negotiate pay policies.
"It remains the Secretary of State's priority to see the return of locally elected, accountable and effective devolved government, which is the best way for Northern Ireland to be governed."