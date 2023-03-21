​The first census in Northern Ireland to track sexual orientation has found that 2.1% of the region’s population identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or other.

Speaking in response to the findings, the Bannside TUV councillor Timothy Gaston said: "Given the amount of attention given to LGBT issues in the press many people will be bemused that less than 2% of the people of Northern Ireland identify as part of that group.

"Why is it that such a large section of media output and legislative time is devoted to discussing points raised by this lobby? How is it that the police and other arms of the state are anxious to partake in parades organised by this community while an association with other parades held in Northern Ireland by officers in uniform is unimaginable?

"“It would be prudent for the powers that be to reflect on whether or not their current focus on such issues actually reflects the concerns of the public at large. These figures would suggest they do not.”

While welcoming that LGB figures are included in the NI census for the first time, the Rainbow Project expressed disappointment that the census does not contain data on the number of people identifying as transgender.

John O’Doherty, Director of the Rainbow Project said the LGBTQIA+ community has always existed in Northern Ireland, but we have been a hidden population.

"This is partly due to repeated failures by government and public bodies to carry out their statutory duty to collect and record data on sexual orientation and gender identity,” he said. “Today’s release is a meaningful first step towards ensuring all LGBTQIA+ people are counted and visible within our society, but there remains much to be done.

“While this is an important first step towards ensuring all LGBTQIA+ people are counted, today's release should be viewed as a baseline – and not a full reflection of LGBTQIA+ populations in Northern Ireland.

"The 2021 census provided an opportunity to record and report on the numbers of LGBTQIA+ people across the UK. We are disappointed that changes were not made to allow for gender identity data to be gathered in the Northern Ireland census leaving a further gap in the inclusion of LGBTQIA+ people.”

Aisling Playford, Policy and Advocacy Manager at The Rainbow Project said: “The census data on sexual orientation will help us to ensure that policymakers, service providers and community & voluntary sector organisations understand the needs of LGBTQIA+ people and can help us to develop tailored services to address inequalities experienced by this community and to help LGBTQIA+ people achieve their full potential.”

In 2021 the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) said it held a public consultation in 2015/16 for the 2021 census, but found little demand for a question on transgender identities.