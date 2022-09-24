Although around 80% of people still identify as ‘Christian’, the census shows that 17.4% have “no religion” - an increase on the 10.1% figure ten years ago and slightly more than the number of Presbyterians - the largest Protestant denomination in NI.

NI Humanists say the number of people identifying as non-religious has almost doubled from 183,000 to 331,000 in ten years.

By contrast it pointed out that all Christian denominations, except for Catholic and ‘Other Christian’, shrank over the same period; The Catholic share grew just 1%, from 41% to 42%; Presbyterians shrank from 19% to 17%; Church of Ireland from 14% to 12%; Methodists from 3% to 2% and ‘Other Christian’ grew from 6% to 7%. Other religions stayed at 1%.

Christians are still being baptised in NI, but most denominations have shrunk while the share of unbelievers has grown sharply over ten years.

NI Humanists Coordinator, Boyd Sleator, said this week: “The biggest demographic change in Northern Ireland in the last ten years has been the dramatic growth of the non-religious – and today’s Census results confirm it.

“The implications of this trend are wide-ranging but, given that younger people are more likely to be non-religious, they are especially urgent in relation to our school system. We now have an increasingly untenable situation where a fifth of the population are not Christian but 100% of our schools are. Compulsory Christian RE and worship in our schools simply no longer fits with our society and the Assembly should bring about a radical overhaul of our education system in particular as soon as it possibly can.”

Dr Paul Coulter, Executive Director of the Centre for Christianity in Society in NI, said this is a Europe-wide trend driven by two main factors.

“Firstly, with increasing standards of living and greater accessibility of entertainment, many people feel less need for help beyond themselves as past generations, at least when times are good,” he said.

“That is likely to explain why the areas of Northern Ireland with the highest rates of non-religious people are also some of the most economically advantaged. Secondly, our culture, especially among younger people, is increasingly suspicious of authority figures and truth claims and places a greater emphasis on self-actualisation.”

However he added that he is convinced that Christianity has “nothing to fear” from other faiths in religious education, which he said is “vital for life in our globalised world”.

Rev Trevor Gribben, Clerk of the Presbyertian General Assembly, said it is “interesting to note that eight in ten people still identify with a faith tradition that is overwhelmingly Christian”.

He added: “This is an important reminder that concern with the spiritual aspects of our humanity is just as significant as concern for the emotional, physical and mental aspects of our being.