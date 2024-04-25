Northern Ireland centenary stones get final approval in 12 towns and villages after survey of residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of the town and villages where the stones will go were surveyed, with approval rates for the installation ranging from 95.45% in Dollingstown, to 51.68% in Lurgan.

In December 2023, commemorative stones were placed at the civic buildings in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Residents were then surveyed in 12 locations throughout the borough regarding the installation of commemorative stones, with the approval rate as follows: Dollingstown, 95.45%; Loughgall, 95.24%; Waringstown, 95.12%; Tandragee, 95.08%; Richhill, 93.08%; Rathfriland, 92.82%; Donaghcloney, 92.54%; Dromore, 84.44%; Portadown, 79.17%; Magheralin, 66.67%; Gilford, 61.9%; Lurgan, 51.68%.

Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley officially unveils Centenary Stone at The Palace Demesne in Armagh, pictured with elected representatives, Alderman Gareth Wilson, Councillor Scott Armstrong, Councillor Peter Haire and Alderman Gordon Kennedy.

The equality screening exercise acknowledged that the centenary of Northern Ireland tends to be perceived differently by the two main communities.

The matter was raised at this month’s Economic Development Regeneration meeting held with the cost of the purchase of the stones said to be £2,925.

“Given the nature of the various alternative sites and the request that the stones are mounted where appropriate, there will be additional costs associated with the installation of the stones at the revised locations, which is currently estimated at between £4,000 to £8,400,” said a report.

On the community consultations the report said a range of views were expressed.

“Positive comments included a significant milestone that should be commemorated,” it stated. “Negative comments included that it was not a good use of public money and they had the potential to be divisive.“In relation to the location of the stones, it was suggested that they are placed in an area that is acceptable to the majority of people.”

DUP Alderman Mark Baxter said: “It’s good to see this here eventually with us after all this time. I’m happy to propose the recommendation.”

As no other councillor chose to speak on the matter, the recommendations were deemed to have been endorsed unanimously.

The stones will be placed at the following locations: Avenue Road entrance, Lurgan; in front of the plaza, Portadown; between the seats in Market Square, Dromore; at the foot of the memorial lamp in Dunbarton Street, Gilford; beside the community clock, Tandragee; beside the flowerbeds in Church Square, Rathfriland; Hillview Park, Donaghcloney; beside the flagpole, Waringstown; community garden, Loughgall; Flinty Hill, Magheralin; beside the notice board, Dollingstown; on the plaza close to the war memorial, Richhill.