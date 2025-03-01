Northern Ireland Conservative conference hears call to 'rewire, reprogram and reboot the UK state and economy'

The Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and shadow NI Secretary Alex Burghart attended the Northern Ireland Conservatives conference in Belfast on Saturday.

​The Northern Ireland Conservatives held their annual conference on Saturday – where the Shadow Secretary of State told delegates that the party must focus on public services if it is to return to power.

Alex Burghart and his party leader Kemi Badenoch both attended the event – which otherwise was fairly low key. The Conservatives currently have no elected representatives in the province.

The leader of the opposition only made a brief appearance – she had been due to attend a lunch event but had to cancel some engagements because of flight cancellations.

The meeting focused on issues such as the Windsor Framework, pressures on the fishing and farming industries and how the party could improve its electoral performance in Northern Ireland.

Mr Burghart said the Conservative Party “have to be about how the bigger picture relates to ordinary families, lives, and we have to be the party of prosperity, because the Labour Party will not be.

“We have to be the party that will fix our public services, because the Labour Party is not going to do that, and we're seeing that that's not happening locally.

“We we have to be the party that is going to rewire, reprogram and reboot the UK state and economy.

“This is sort of moment that I think only comes around every 50 years. It came around in the late 70s, when it was clear that the old way of doing things had run its course and a new beginning was needed.

“The Conservative Party save the country, then it can save the country now. And all we need to do is get the ideas, the plan and the desire and we can do it”.

The small event also heard representations from various industry bodies in Northern Ireland, including Retail NI, Hospitality Ulster and the Ulster Farmer’s Union.