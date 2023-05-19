News you can trust since 1737
DUP South Antrim MP Paul Girvan looks on as the votes are counted during today's Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council election count at the Valley Leisure Centre in NewtownabbeyDUP South Antrim MP Paul Girvan looks on as the votes are counted during today's Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council election count at the Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey
DUP South Antrim MP Paul Girvan looks on as the votes are counted during today's Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council election count at the Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey

Northern Ireland council elections 2023: counting under way across the province as candidates await results - here are some early images

Candidates in the local council elections are facing an anxious wait as the counting of ballots takes place across Northern Ireland.

By Roderick McMurray
Published 19th May 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 13:51 BST

Counting began at count centres at 8am on Friday morning after voters cast their ballots across the 11 council areas on Thursday.

Some 462 council seats are being contested at this year’s election.

Sinn Fein’s Gary McCleave was the first to be elected on Friday at Lisburn and Castlereagh Council, securing a seat in the Killultagh district electoral area (DEA).

His election was swiftly followed by the DUP’s Thomas Beckett and Claire Kemp of the Alliance in the same DEA.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and her husband, Michael, who is standing as an Alliance candidate for Belfast City Council, arrive at Belfast City Hall as counting begins in the Northern Ireland council elections

1. Belfast

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and her husband, Michael, who is standing as an Alliance candidate for Belfast City Council, arrive at Belfast City Hall as counting begins in the Northern Ireland council elections Photo: Liam McBurney

Ballot papers begin to be counted at Belfast City Hall for the Northern Ireland council elections

2. Belfast

Ballot papers begin to be counted at Belfast City Hall for the Northern Ireland council elections Photo: Liam McBurney

Green Party NI leaders Mal O'Hara (centre) tallying ballots as ballot boxes are opened in Belfast City Hall

3. Belfast

Green Party NI leaders Mal O'Hara (centre) tallying ballots as ballot boxes are opened in Belfast City Hall Photo: Liam McBurney

The Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council election count gets under way at the Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey

4. Antrim and Newtownabbey

The Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council election count gets under way at the Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey Photo: stephen davison

Related topics:Northern IrelandSinn FeinDUP