Northern Ireland council elections 2023: counting under way across the province as candidates await results - here are some early images
Candidates in the local council elections are facing an anxious wait as the counting of ballots takes place across Northern Ireland.
Counting began at count centres at 8am on Friday morning after voters cast their ballots across the 11 council areas on Thursday.
Some 462 council seats are being contested at this year’s election.
Sinn Fein’s Gary McCleave was the first to be elected on Friday at Lisburn and Castlereagh Council, securing a seat in the Killultagh district electoral area (DEA).
His election was swiftly followed by the DUP’s Thomas Beckett and Claire Kemp of the Alliance in the same DEA.