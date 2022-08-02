Northern Ireland council set for ‘total shutdown’ as three unions prepare to strike next week after ‘insulting’ pay offer tabled in last-ditch talks

Bin collections.

The strike plans, which were last night being discussed by members of the Unite, GMB and NIPSA trade unions, comes after what one representative described as an “insulting” offer from management of a one-off, £600 payment with no percentage pay increase on the table.

NIPSA representative Kevin Kelly, speaking to the News Letter, said: “You would, presumably, have to pay taxes on that £600. That wouldn’t even get you half a tank of oil.”

A ballot of members of both GMB and NIPSA closed on Tuesday afternoon, with a large majority in each having voted in favour of a strike.

The Unite trade union, meanwhile, has been engaged in a continuous industrial dispute with all 11 local councils in Northern Ireland having already secured a mandate from its members for strike action in an earlier ballot.

Notice of the strike action is now set to be given by all three councils on Wednesday, meaning that under legislation governing industrial action in Northern Ireland the first available date for the strike to take place would be Wednesday next week, August 10.

The News Letter understands the options under consideration by the unions following Tuesday’s ballot results included at least a one-day strike on August 10 involving all three unions, who combined represent more than 80% of the council’s total workforce.

Following the one-day strike, the GMB trade union is understood to be considering an initial seven-day period of full strike action.

Unite is understood to be considering a strike lasting four weeks.

NIPSA, meanwhile, is understood to be considering a period of industrial action short-of-strike following the one-day strike by all three trade unions on August 10.

NIPSA official Kevin Kelly said: “Unite, as you know, had already balloted and had suspended their industrial action.

“But given that what management offered at today’s meeting [Tuesday], which falls well short of our expections, we are going to be serving notice of all-out industrial action starting on Wednesday [August 10] involving all of the unions.

“They offered £600, and the possibility of maybe another £600 some time next year.”