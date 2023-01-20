Representatives of seven educational sectors have told Chris Heaton-Harris and Jayne Brady in an open letter that a large gulf is opening up between funding for schools in England - which are now earmarked for £2.3bn of additional funding - unlike Northern Ireland.

They have also said that schools are facing additional challenges as they support the mental wellbeing of children in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And they have asked why children in Northern Ireland consistently receive the least educational funding per head compared to the other regions of the UK.

Educations chiefs from seven different sectors have warned of a massive gulf opening between funding for schools in England and Northern Ireland.

They said that the The Institute for Fiscal Studies has found that since 2009-10, spending per pupil has been consistently highest in Scotland and generally lowest in NI.

In 2021-22, spending per pupil is estimated to be £7,600 per pupil in Scotland but only £6,400 in NI. Spending per pupil in England is expected to be £6,700 with the equivalent figure being £6,600 in Wales.

"We question the lack of parity. Why is the education of a young person in NI valued less than those in England, Scotland and Wales?" they said.

Last Autumn 2022, the Chancellor announced £2.3bn of additional funding for English schools, enabling continued investment in high quality teaching and importantly restoring per pupil funding to 2010 levels in real terms.

But because NI schools have not started from a position of equality they will not be able to restore levels of pupil funding they had in 2010, in comparison, the letter said.

"Why is there such a lack of equality between the important funding commitments given to English pupils and our children and young people?

"The current generation of children have already been adversely affected as a result of the pandemic. Schools face additional challenges as they support mental wellbeing and recovery of learning.

"These challenges will be compounded by a lack of educational funding, more money needs invested to support learning, yet we are looking at further cuts.

"Our schools are telling us that unless this under investment is addressed, it will be impossible to continue to provide our children and young people with an education that ensures they have the best start in life."

They called for "an urgent meeting" involving everyone with a concern for the future of our children and young people. Failure to address this problem will have a negative impact for many generations to come."

