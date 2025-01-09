Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hospital admissions for flu in Northern Ireland have taken a dip over the past week – while infection rates surge ahead in England.

The figures come after medics and nurses in emergency departments across Northern Ireland reported some of the worst pressures they have ever seen in their working lives.

The Northern Ireland Public Health Agency (PHA) – and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt – have both warned that flu levels are still very high and have urged people to get vaccinated.

In the first week of the year, there were 367 new community acquired emergency admissions to NI hospitals due to respiratory illnesses caught in the community, down from 464 the week before – a decrease of almost 21%.

The figures stand in stark contrast to data from NHS England, which showed a similar percentage change – but in their case an increase; The NHS said it had some 5,400 flu patients in beds in England each day last week – up from 4,470 the previous week – a rise of 21%.

The NHS in England says A&E staff report that some days currently feel like “during the height of the pandemic”.

PHA EXPLAINS DIP IN FLU ACROSS NORTHERN IRELAND

A PHA spokeswoman told the News Letter: "In the most recent week there has been some reduction in most indicators of influenza activity [in Northern Ireland], including new admissions to hospital with influenza.

Weekly number of unique episodes of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 by epidemiological week in Northern Ireland. The far right of the graph shows the dip at the start of 2025. Source: PHA

"Though the signals suggest that the incidence has now started to reduce from the peak level, influenza is still circulating at a relatively high level in the community.

"The return of people to work and school, and the cold weather, will affect how influenza spreads in the weeks after the holiday period.

"It is still important to get vaccinated if you are eligible, and take care not to spread influenza if you do become ill, as the risk of catching influenza will continue through the winter."

FLU LEVELS THIS WINTER 3.6 TIMES WORSE THAN PREVIOUS YEAR

Mr Nesbitt told the Stormont health committee earlier this week that the number of people admitted to hospital with flu in Northern Ireland this winter is 3.6 times higher than the previous year.

He added that patients facing long waits in hospital emergency departments were often having to “surrender their dignity and privacy” and said staff were facing “moral injury”.

The figures come as the Stormont Department of Health announced it was making influenza vaccination available free of charge to everyone aged 50 to 64 years of age.

Mr Nesbitt said today: “This year, flu season has had an early and sharp start, with the number of people who have influenza increasing rapidly since the beginning of December.

"This is contributing to the pressures currently being seen in our hospitals and expect that pressure to continue or grow in the coming weeks."

He added: “The best thing you can do right now to protect yourself and help us to protect our services for those who are sickest is to get the flu jab.”

In Northern Ireland care homes, where people are typically most vulnerable - there were 12 respiratory outbreaks last week. Eight of them were flu, two were RSV, and two were Covid-19.

(Respiratory Syncytial Virus [RSV] is a common cause of coughs and colds.)

Most flu and Covid-19 admissions in Northern Ireland last week were in people aged 75 and over – 39.1% and 50% of admissions for each respective illness.

The total number of respiratory deaths in Northern Ireland rose by over 24% in the first week of this year compared to the same week last year – up from 103 to 124 deaths. (For context, the total number of deaths by all causes also rose in this period, from 357 to 416).

Most RSV admissions last week were in children aged four and under – 66.7% of all admissions for the illness.

For more information about the flu vaccine see www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/flu-vaccine or ask your local community pharmacist.