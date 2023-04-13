Northern Ireland football fans call for 'parity of funding' if Casement gets further £50m

The west Belfast stadium, which is derelict since 2013, has been included in a joint UK and Ireland bid to host the Euro 2028 tournament – despite a lack of clarity over who will pay the required £120 million building cost, and opposition from local residents.

In December, Ulster GAA chief Brian McAvoy said the cost to build the new stadium had “increased exponentially” since the original estimate of £77.5m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GAA initially committed to contributing £15m and has confirmed that it has not revised that figure in light of the substantial increase in costs.

In a statement on Thursday, the Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs (AONISC) said: "Should Casement Park receive the significant public funding required to allow redevelopment to process, we believe that Northern Ireland football should receive parity of funding.

"It is our view, and indeed our preference, that football tournaments should be hosted by football stadia. The Irish Football Association are aware of our position in relation to this matter."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research carried out by the Nolan Show puts the rebuild figure closer to £140m.

​​Following the announcement that Casement would be included in the Euro 2028 bid, NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris tweeted: “What a fantastic opportunity for NI to host world class sport, along with the rest of the UK & Ireland.

Casement Park in Belfast

“The economic & social benefits of potential Euro 2028 matches at Casement Park would create a legacy of participation & sustainability for current & future generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December, speaking ahead of the launch of Ulster GAA’s annual report, Brian McAvoy said the most recent estimates put the total coast somewhere between £110m and £120m, but said the figure could not be finalised until the design work fully completed.

Mr McAvoy said: “As a result of the lengthy delays to the project and the worldwide volatility in the construction sector in recent times, the cost to build the stadium has increased exponentially.

​“Whilst the official cost exercises cannot be completed until the design is finalised, there is no doubt that the budget required will clearly exceed our current funding package."

​The planning application for 34,500 capacity stadium led to a legal challenge from residents who live in the streets around Casement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The final bid to host the tournament was submitted to UEFA earlier this week and features host cities and stadia from all five associations, including the Irish Football Association, the Football Association of Ireland, the Scottish Football Association, the Welsh Football Association and the Football Association.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: “This is a unique opportunity for Northern Ireland to be part of a world class partnership bid to host the greatest ever UEFA European Football Championships and deliver a legacy of Football for All, Football for Good and Football for the Future.”

In a statement to the News Letter on Thursday, a GAA spokesperson said: "The GAA has confirmed that it will contribute £15m towards the redevelopment of Casement Park and that figure has not changed. There is no new confirmed figure for the rebuild at this time."

A Department of Communities spokesperson said: “The department is engaging with the GAA on an ongoing basis on the cost and funding requirements which will be worked through as part of the full business case process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson described the Euro bid as “good news for the game of football here,” and added: “The excitement an international tournament brings drives interest and participation in sport at all levels and in different ways.

"Our previous experiences of hosting major events like the Open Golf and the Giro d’Italia shows that they create not just an important sporting legacy for current and future generations but they also create community pride, wonderful memories and, of course ,encourage people to get more active, more often.”

However, TUV Macedon council candidate Norman Boyd said: “The money being spent on Casement – a development which is opposed by local people – would be better invested in the health service.