Northern Ireland freedom of speech: People Before Profit and DUP slam plans by Belfast City Council which they say could restrict free speech and right to protest
Belfast City Council is currently running a public consultation which has followed intense debate about open air preachers' views on LGBT issues and pro-life displays featuring photographs of abortions.
The council is proposing a permit scheme for using sound amplification systems or displaying promotional stands, stalls or vehicles in the city centre.
DUP Alderman Dean McCullough said: "The final conditions in these bylaws remain to be seen, however. Some councillors want these bylaws to control so-called 'hate preachers' whether they are using amplification systems or not."
"Some members have stated that they wish to roll these bylaws out across NI. But if it was truly aimed at reducing noise nuisance then decibel level controls would have been adequate."
People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins said his party consistently opposed these "regressive and anti-democratic by-laws”.
He added: “While claiming to target hate preachers, these by-laws will impinge on everyone’s democratic rights, including climate activists, LGBTQ+ activists, anti-racism campaigners, buskers and more."
Rev Ian Brown minister from Martyrs Memorial Free Presbyterian Church in east Belfast, claimed that the intention was to "sweep the streets of inner city Belfast of open-air Gospel preachers and anti-abortion campaigners".
He added: "In essence, a bunch of councillors will replace the court system and dictate what we can say and display in public”.
Abolish Abortion NI strongly added: "This move assaults any opinion that diverges from the prevailing anti-Christian ideology of the Council," it said.
Pro-life group Precious Life issued a statement this week challenging the position of the Alliance Party, Sinn Fein, the Green Party and the SDLP on the plans. However they all declined to comment.
A council spokeswoman said the scheme has not been finalised and will take into account views submitted in the public consultation, which closes on 4 March.
The aim, she said, is to "strike a balance between freedom of expression and tackling the nuisance" from people in pedestrian areas sharing their views "often using amplification devices".