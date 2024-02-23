Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast City Council is currently running a public consultation which has followed intense debate about open air preachers' views on LGBT issues and pro-life displays featuring photographs of abortions.

The council is proposing a permit scheme for using sound amplification systems or displaying promotional stands, stalls or vehicles in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP Alderman Dean McCullough said: "The final conditions in these bylaws remain to be seen, however. Some councillors want these bylaws to control so-called 'hate preachers' whether they are using amplification systems or not."

Jo Grady, General Secretary University and College Union, uses a sound amplification system outside Belfast City Hall during a strike involving 150,000 workers on 18 January. Belfast City Council is proposing to introduce a permit system which would force anyone to make a formal application to use sounds amplifiers in Belfast city centre. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"Some members have stated that they wish to roll these bylaws out across NI. But if it was truly aimed at reducing noise nuisance then decibel level controls would have been adequate."

People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins said his party consistently opposed these "regressive and anti-democratic by-laws”.

He added: “While claiming to target hate preachers, these by-laws will impinge on everyone’s democratic rights, including climate activists, LGBTQ+ activists, anti-racism campaigners, buskers and more."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Ian Brown minister from Martyrs Memorial Free Presbyterian Church in east Belfast, claimed that the intention was to "sweep the streets of inner city Belfast of open-air Gospel preachers and anti-abortion campaigners".

He added: "In essence, a bunch of councillors will replace the court system and dictate what we can say and display in public”.

Abolish Abortion NI strongly added: "This move assaults any opinion that diverges from the prevailing anti-Christian ideology of the Council," it said.

Pro-life group Precious Life issued a statement this week challenging the position of the Alliance Party, Sinn Fein, the Green Party and the SDLP on the plans. However they all declined to comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokeswoman said the scheme has not been finalised and will take into account views submitted in the public consultation, which closes on 4 March.