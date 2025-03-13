Communities minister Gordon Lyons with US President Donald Trump

Gordon Lyons has unveiled an agreement he says will put Northern Ireland “front and centre” of celebrations next year marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

​Stormont’s communities minister says it will will take the form of a celebration at Mount Vernon, the home of the first US President George Washington.

Minister Lyons told the BBC: “This is significant because the organisers of the party next year recognise the role that people from Ulster played and the Ulster Scots in particular. We have a big story to tell that hasn't been told in the past”.

He told the Nolan Show “I’ve had a meeting with the America 250 Commission, they’re organising all of the celebrations next year for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“Through the work that I’ve been doing with that group over the past year I’m pleased to announce that Northern Ireland will have special status next year at a major international event and celebration at Mount Vernon – George Washington’s home place.

“This is a significant. really really important event and Northern Ireland is going to be front and centre.

“That’s what my visit has been about this week. It’s about putting Northern Ireland on the world stage and letting people know who we are and what we’re about”.

Mr Lyons said the event is significant, as organisers recognise the role that people from the province played in the founding of the United States of America – and the Ulster Scots people in particular.

“We have a big story to tell, that hasn’t been told in the past. 17 US presidents have Ulster Scots roots.

“John Dunlap from County Tyrone printed the first copies of the Declaration of Independence the day after it was signed.

“Charles Thomson was the Secretary to the Continental Congress – and was one of the founding fathers. We have an incredible story to tell and I have been communicating that to people here in Washington.

“They have responded by saying that they want to tell that story”.

He said his department has a draft agreement with the America 250 commission to make sure that Northern Ireland takes part in all celebrations.

“So whenever there are historical events, whenever there are educational activities taking place – the story of Northern Ireland will be part of that and people from here.

“The Ulster Scots have done so much to build the country, to have an important role in the signing of the Declaration of Independence – and they got elected to Congress, they fought in their wars.

“And they got elected to the White House. We’ve had an incredible contribution… and it’s right that’s now being recognised”, he said.

He said it showed the importance of showing up and representing Northern Ireland.