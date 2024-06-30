Northern Ireland General Election 2024: Alliance Party slams 'offensive' banners and stickers falsely linking it to PIRA in Newtownards and Comber
The party said similar banners were erected during the election five years ago in an attempt to smear the party.
It said a similar banner was erected in north Down on the eve of the election in 2019.
Alliance Strangford Westminster candidate Michelle Guy has said she will not be deterred from "the positive campaign" she and her team are running after the erection of offensive banners in Newtownards and Comber, falsely linking the party to a proscribed terrorist organisation.
Ms Guy said: “Our campaign in Strangford has been one of hope for the future, offering people a positive alternative to the toxic kind of politics like what's been demonstrated here.
“More and more people are responding to that, from every background, right across the community. We won’t be deterred from standing up and voicing their desire for change by bullies who only seek to hold us back as a society.
“Strangford is a dynamic, vibrant constituency full of potential that’s remained untapped by other parties that have long taken it for granted. I want to bring a new perspective on Strangford to Westminster.
“Our supporters know we are a party of peace, reconciliation and progressive values. That is what they will be going out and voting for on the 4th July, and what they will get with an Alliance MP.”
The banner pictured is located at the Dundonald end of Ards, beside the shopping centre.
It is understood stickers with a similar message have been erected in Comber.
At the last general election in 2019 in Strangford, the DUP's Jim Shannon got 47.2% of the vote, down 14.8% on the previous outing.
The Alliance Party's Kellie Armstrong got 28.4%, a 13.7% rise since the previous election.
The UUP's Philip Smith got 10.7%, a drop of 0.7%.
The 2022 assembly election saw the Alliance Party become the third-biggest at Stormont after a strong performance.
The centre-ground party won 17 seats - up from the eight it won in 2017 - and 13.5% of first preference votes.
While pundits suggest its vote share may well increase further in Strangford in the general election, it is generally considered the DUP are most likely to retain the seat.
