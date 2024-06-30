Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UUP MLA Steve Aiken OBE was responding to the UK Defence Journal tweeting that the British Army has now fallen to 73,000 personnel.

The journal said that this was "a reduction of over half since the end of the Cold War". It stated that the total strength of UK Forces service personnel stands at 183,230, marking a decrease of 5,590 personnel, or 3%, from 1 April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Army’s full-time trade trained strength has declined by 3.1%, dropping from 74,830 to 72,510 personnel, it said. The total strength, including reserves and other personnel, now stands at 110,300, a decrease of 2.8% since April 2023.

UUP MLA Steve Aiken OBE was responding to the UK Defence Journal tweeting that the British Army has now fallen to 73,000 personnel.

The journal concluded: "The report underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the UK’s Armed Forces in maintaining their personnel numbers. The reduction in personnel across all branches, especially the Army, raises questions about the UK’s ability to meet its current and future obligations, including those related to NATO."

Joining the Royal Navy in 1980, Mr Aiken commanded a nuclear-powered submarine and also served on nuclear-armed vessels, before retiring in 2011.

He was made an OBE and awarded the US Meritorious Service Medal for his service in the Middle East around the time of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He responded that the army staff figures were "not good" and that the new government elected this week must take urgent action.

He said: "Come 5 July the first duty of the government is to defend us. A British Army of this size is an indictment of failed defence policy and thinking ."

Mr Aiken also responded with concern to a tweeted spreadsheet which appeared to show that only four out of 24 Royal Navy combat vessels are fit for deployment.