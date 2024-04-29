Northern Ireland gets first black mayor as one councillor resigns over selection process

Councillor Lilian Barr - new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council. SDLP image

​Jason Barr said that while he wished Cllr Seenoi Barr a “very successful tenure,” he said that he had been "left in an untenable position due to the decisions made by the management committee" of the SDLP.

Cllr Barr, who will continue as an independent councillor, has criticised the selection process as undemocratic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It has left a sour taste that I am not valued by the party I once believed in," Cllr Barr said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Ms Seenoi Barr said: "I put my name forward, there was an open process and I was selected after a very robust interview that all three candidates went through. The communication was clear about the interview process."The process was open for everyone and they can ask management those questions if they have any reservations but I want to focus on the position."

Ms Seenoi-Barr, who is originally from Kenya, has represented the city Foyleside ward since being co-opted by the SDLP in 2021, but retained her seat at last year's election.

She said she was disappointed to hear that Mr Barr had resigned from the party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Seenoi Barr went on to say: "The people of this city have taken me into their hearts and everywhere I go I never fail to be amazed at the warmth, kindness and generosity of the people who live here.

"Having initially come to Derry as a refugee facing an uncertain future, I can now truly say that my family have found their home. I am proud to be a Maasai woman and a Derry girl."

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said Ms Seenoi Barr will “go above and beyond” as mayor, and hit out at those responsible for what he called coordinated “racially motivated attacks” online since the selection was announced – saying they had "hate at the heart of their politics".