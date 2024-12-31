Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has congratulated health and social care staff who have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Honours have been awarded to a number of staff working across a variety of disciplines, including Health and Social Care (HSC) trusts, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, primary care and the Public Health Agency. People working in voluntary and charitable roles providing support for community health and wellbeing have also been honoured.

Mr Nesbitt said: “This New Year Honours list marks the achievement, dedication and service of many people across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It offers an opportunity to recognise and celebrate those who make a difference to people’s lives every day in their outstanding contribution to health and social care.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has congratulated health and social care staff on the New Year Honours list

“I know I speak for everyone when I offer my sincere thanks and congratulations to those being honoured today.”

Michael Bloomfield, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), and Deirdre Webb, former assistant director of nursing for healthcare at the Public Health Agency (PHA) have both received the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Mr Bloomfield was appointed chief executive of the NIAS in 2018 and has recently announced his retirement.