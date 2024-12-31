Northern Ireland Health Minister Mike Nesbitt congratulates health and social care staff on New Year Honours list
Honours have been awarded to a number of staff working across a variety of disciplines, including Health and Social Care (HSC) trusts, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, primary care and the Public Health Agency. People working in voluntary and charitable roles providing support for community health and wellbeing have also been honoured.
Mr Nesbitt said: “This New Year Honours list marks the achievement, dedication and service of many people across Northern Ireland.
“It offers an opportunity to recognise and celebrate those who make a difference to people’s lives every day in their outstanding contribution to health and social care.
“I know I speak for everyone when I offer my sincere thanks and congratulations to those being honoured today.”
Michael Bloomfield, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), and Deirdre Webb, former assistant director of nursing for healthcare at the Public Health Agency (PHA) have both received the Order of the British Empire (OBE).
Mr Bloomfield was appointed chief executive of the NIAS in 2018 and has recently announced his retirement.
Ms Webb led a team of nurse consultants and was responsible for the implementation of family nurse partnerships. She also played a key role in Covid-19 vaccinations.