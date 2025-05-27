The Northern Ireland Housing Executive removed several historical murals relating to the Battle of the Some from an Ards housing estate by mistake, it is reported.

Last week ​Strangford DUP MP Jim Shannon offered to help resolve a row between an Ards historical group and the Housing Executive, after the body removed several plaques from its properties.

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) said it removed several "paramilitary murals" and "additional plaques" from the West Winds Estate in Ards last Thursday.

Mr Shannon did not object to the removal of the murals – but said the plaques had no paramilitary significance, and had been erected by a genuine history group.

Two historical plaques belonging to 1st Newtownards Somme Society were removed by NIHE from the West Winds Estate in Ards.

NIHE said the actions came as part of a new, "community-led initiative" it is supporting, which aims to improve the image of the estate.

The history group in question - 1st Newtownards Somme Society - said that it met with senior NIHE management on Friday about the removal of a Somme memorial and a veterans plaque on Thursday 23 May 2025.

"This was a frank but positive meeting," the group said in a statement, issued by Jamie Bryson, as Head of Legal Advocacy and Public Relations at JWB Consultancy.

“It was accepted by NIHE that the removal of the plaques was the result of a significant miscommunication, with it would appear NIHE having being provided misleading information, and this unfortunate situation ought not to have developed in the manner which it did. The plaques are both being returned to the rightful owners.”

Both sides set out their positions about whether the plaques would be restored to their previous positions, and it was “agreed that engagement will continue”, in the hope of “inclusive solutions” which “embraces the right of cultural expression within PUL communities”.

A Housing Executive spokesperson confirmed that it met with individuals regarding "ongoing re-imaging work" in the West Winds area.

“We were happy to engage on all the issues raised," it said. “As with any of these challenging issues, which cannot be resolved by any single organisation, we will continue to work with the local community in the area in the time ahead."