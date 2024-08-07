Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a statement entitled "There is no right to riot", the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) noted that more anti-immigrant protests are apparently being planned for the coming days.

PCI's Clerk of the General Assembly Rev Trevor Gribben, said: “As a Church we want to add our voice to those in wider civic society who are calling for an end to the protests and the violence that has been directed at members of our community; people of all faiths and none, who have come to these shores, often to find a new life that is free from the very fear and intimidation they have come face-to-face with in recent days.

“As a society, it is important to acknowledge that there are wider issues that do need to be addressed if all of our communities are to prosper. The lack of social housing and the underinvestment in jobs and community development in many areas must be faced up to.

"And the crisis in our health and social care services, which affect the day to day lives of so many people, has to be tackled. However, while lawful protest about such matters can be legitimate, much of what we have seen in recent days has been neither legitimate nor lawful.

"Neither has it in fact been protest – but rather we have witnessed racist, hate-filled, wanton violence and destruction that has no place in civilised society. This cannot be excused or justified, only universally condemned as there is no right to intimidate and incite hatred, and certainly no right to riot”.

He added: “As tensions run high, I would appeal to everyone, those who are planning further street protests and those encouraging direct counter protests, to think again. This is a time to de-escalate the tension in our community, and not heighten it. Seeking the peace and prosperity of the city sometimes means setting aside our right to protest, or counter-protest, for the common good. This is surely such a time.”

Mr Gribben concluded: “We should not demonise those who live amongst us just because they are new to our community, or because they are different from us. Nor should we demonise people who wish to raise genuine concerns in legitimate and lawful ways.

