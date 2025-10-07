Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins is facing a court challenge mounted by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson over Irish signs at Belfast Grand Central Station.

The Infrastructure minister has said she is committed to resolving the row over Irish language signs at Grand Central Station through dialogue, but has made clear she stands by her original decision-making process.

Liz Kimmins is facing a court challenge mounted by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson who contends that the decision should have been referred to the wider Executive because, under Stormont rules, matters deemed significant and controversial must be considered by all ministers.

Last month, the High Court judge dealing with the case ahead of its full hearing urged the Northern Ireland Executive to resolve the dispute, warning that is being seen as a “laughing stock”.

The planned £150,000 project to install the signs has been paused pending the outcome of the legal challenge.

Ms Kimmins gave the go-ahead for the signage in March, but her announcement sparked a row with other ministers.

The DUP insisted she had a “legal duty” to bring the decision to the wider Executive.

DUP minister Gordon Lyons subsequently joined Mr Bryson’s legal challenge.

Ms Kimmins was asked about the issue by DUP MLA Pam Cameron during Assembly question time on Tuesday.

The minister responded: “I am absolutely committed to dialogue and avoiding the unnecessary use of public funds in terms of litigation, which we are unfortunately currently seeing.

“I feel that this could have been resolved long ago.

“However, we are unfortunately at present going through legal proceedings.

“And, with that in mind, I think it would be remiss of me to make any further comment until those proceedings conclude.”

Pressed further on the matter by Ms Cameron, specifically on whether Ms Kimmins still believed her decision was not controversial, the minister replied: “Well, the member won’t be surprised that I don’t agree with either of those claims that my decision was cross cutting or controversial, because, if I felt that, I wouldn’t have taken the decision, and that’s the bottom line.

“And I stand over that.

“I stand over the fact that this was a decision that I could take as the minister for the relevant department.

“And I will continue to stand over that because, as I’ve said, we have a legal case.

“Unfortunately, we have another minister involved in that case as well.

“And I think it is important that we allow that to run its course to conclusion.”

Following Ms Kimmins’ comments in the Assembly, Mr Bryson said the matter could only be resolved in the courtroom.

He described the minister’s stance as “delusional”.

“It’s time to bring this matter to a head and get on with the legal case,” he said.

“This is a question of law, there is no political solution which can answer that. If Minister Kimmins maintains she was legally correct, then the court is going to have to deal with that.

“I’ve no interest in dialogue. The law is what it is, this was a controversial decision (that) required Executive approval and that’s the end of that.”

He added: “Accordingly I have written to Minister Kimmins today to propose that given her defiant position and the absence of any prospect of resolution that we jointly write to the court making clear this matter will not resolve, and ask for a new listing date for full hearing urgently.