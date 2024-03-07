Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event took the form of a short seminar, today, on townland names and their meaning and derivation. It was introduced by Cuisle Nic Liam, Language Rights Co-Ordinator from Conradh na Gaeilge with the main presentation by Assembly translators.

Mr Poots said: “I was delighted today to host this event to mark Seachtain na Gaelige (Irish language week) to recognise its importance to many in the Assembly and our society.”

“However, today’s event, focussing on the origins of the names of many of our townlands, was also a chance for those with little or no knowledge of Irish to reflect on the historical influence of the Irish language around us.

Pictured with the Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots MLA are members of Conradh na Gaeilgeon (L-R): Conchubhair Mac Lochlainn; Paula Melvin; Principal Deputy Speaker Carál Ní Chuilín; Michaeline Donnelly and Niall Comer.

"As someone with a keen personal interest in history, it was a pleasure to offer this opportunity for MLAs from all parties to come together for a really informative and entertaining event.”

Thursday also marked another historic first for the assembly - the first time a committee heard evidence given entirely in Irish, though also translated into English for those who needed it. In 2021, MLAs agreed to set up translation services in Irish and Ulster-Scots.

The Irish language campaign group Conradh na Gaeilge told the committee yesterday it was "extremely disappointed" that Stormont has not yet adopted an Irish language strategy, the BBC reported.