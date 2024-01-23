Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta (CnaG), the representative body for Irish-medium education in NI said that Judicial proceedings have been lodged against Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council after it rejected an application for bilingual street signage at Woodside Hill in Portadown, just off the Garvaghy Road,

CnaG claimed that the demand of the council policy on the matter had been "clearly met" and that residents had followed all appropriate Council procedures.

Cuisle Nic Liam, Language Rights Coordinator with Conradh na Gaeilge, said: “Local councils across the north have a pivotal role to play in the protection and promotion of the Irish language and have a range of commitments under international law and guidance. It is a source of much frustration that Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council have blatantly ignored their responsibilities and have not only adopted a policy that is totally out-of-step with the recommendations and guidance of the Council of Europe and the United Nations, but have also used their discretion to continuously block the valid application from residents of Woodside Hill."

Residents have applied to have Irish language signs erected at Woodshide Hill in Portadown, off the Garvaghy Road. Photo: Google Maps.

The applicant, Iris Hagan, said: “We were extremely disappointed and disheartened to learn of the council’s decision to refuse our application for bilingual signage. As a grandparent of Irish-speaking children attending the local Gaelscoil, I only see the addition of bilingual signage to Woodside Hill as an opportunity to enrich our already diverse community. "

Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law said: “The decision of ABC Council to refuse to erect a bi-lingual street sign in Woodside Hill in Portadown flies in the face of the express and overwhelming majority views of the residents. Every aspect of the ABC Council’s procedure for considering this application was shrouded in secrecy and it is our view that there is no justification for this secrecy by the Council."

Sinn Fein Councillor Paul Duffy added: “It is disappointing that a resident has been forced to take legal action against our local council over a bilingual street signage application that met all criteria.”

The council and unionist parties have been invited to comment.

The erection of Irish Language Street signs has proven highly controversial in some areas of Northern Ireland.

In 2017 the News Letter reported that some south Down unionists felt that Irish language signs were being imposed on them against their will - and feared it could be a taste of things to come under an Irish language act.

Despite protests by unionist councillors, 25 Irish language signs erected by Newry Mourne and Down District Council had been destroyed in around 12 months.