“So for us, this is all about trade, and all about checks on the borders. So we think, and I think the deal that's been done now proves this, that it is possible to eradicate almost all of the checks that are done at the moment.

“We don't think that it's right that it should be more difficult for people to do business between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. So we think that can be done.

“We don't see how you can have Northern Ireland in the single market and not have some limits - and perhaps with involvement of the Northern Ireland Assembly or Northern Irish courts as well - but in the end, this is where honesty needs to come in.

“Because it's no good Rishi Sunak saying that the ECJ will have nothing at all to do with Northern Ireland, and then people like Sammy Wilson (DUP MP), who I have the utmost respect for, read the detail and find they've been lied to, because that's what's happened before.

“Northern Ireland is special, it's unique, and there is going to have to be an arrangement that's different for Northern Ireland and I think most people do understand that.

"So I guess when you say you're going to have Northern Ireland ruled by the EU, we don't see it like that. There's going to be a limited number of regulations on some goods and in some circumstances, that there would need to be ultimately should a complaint ever need to go there. The decision would have to be made somewhere else but that has never happened.”

Disussing current Labour leader Keir Starmer’s position on transgender issues, Chapman added: “Well a woman is an adult female. So I don't know how much more complicated you want to make it.

Baroness Chapman believes 'a different arrangement' will have to be made for the Northern Ireland Protocol deal to be completed.