​The contested motion, which was brought forward by UUP Alderman Glenn Barr at last month's full council meeting, called for recognition of the “significant” role that UDR women or ‘Greenfinches’ played in the “defeat of terrorism in Northern Ireland”.

Ald Barr’s motion was seconded by his UUP party colleague, Alderman Ian Burns and supported by other UUP members as well as the Alliance Party and the DUP. However the SDLP and Sinn Fein opposed the motion.

Now, a spokesperson for the council has confirmed the decision reached is to be reviewed due to a valid call-in - understood to have been requested by Sinn Fein, which accused the UDR of sectarian killings and collusion.

A council spokesperson said: “Members have been notified that a call in has been received following the Council’s decision at its meeting held on 30 January 2023 in relation to a notice of motion asking Council to explore a lasting tribute to the Greenfinches of the Ulster Defence Regiment CGC."

She noted that the process, set out in Section 41 of the Local Government Act (NI) 2014 requires the council to reconsider any decision if 15% of council members ask for it.

The justification must be either that the decision "was not arrived at after a proper consideration of the facts and issues” and/or that the decision would "disproportionately affect adversely any section of the inhabitants of the district”.

The law requires the council to secure an opinion from a practising lawyer before reconsideration of the decision, if it is claimed it would adversely affect inhabitants of the district.

Speaking following confirmation of the call-in, Alderman Barr said he was “disappointed” the council will now have to spend thousands in legal fees but said he was confident that everything was “legally in order”.