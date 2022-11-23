The proposed law would provide an effective amnesty for those suspected of killings during the conflict if they agree to co-operate with a new truth recovery body.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which has started its passage through the Lords after clearing the Commons, would also prohibit future civil cases and inquests related to Troubles crimes.

It has been almost universally opposed by parties across the political divide in Northern Ireland as well as all victims groups.

Jeffrey Dudgeon, Convenor of the Malone House Group, a think tank which focusses on Troubles legacy matters.

Earlier this month, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told MPs that he would make changes to it but did not specify what they would be.

Former deputy leader of the DUP, Lord Dodds of Duncairn said tonight that he understands that the approach to legacy so far has been “one-sided”, but disagreed that this bill was the way to address it.

He said: “I fully accept the argument that is put about the one-sided nature of the approach to legacy that we currently face and people are tired of that. We have soldiers and police harried and harassed into court, coupled with an industrial-scale propaganda effort to besmirch and denigrate the army, the EDR, the RUC, the PSNI.

“We’ve had large, costly inquiries into Bloody Sunday and many others against the state, but no inquiry for the Enniskillen atrocity, the Teebane atrocity, La Mon, Narrow Water, or to the role of leading republican politicians in terrorist acts.

DUP peer Lord Dodds told the House of Lords tonight that the bill was "an affront to justice".

“But the approach taken by the bill before us today is wrong and it is an affront to justice. It would extinguish the flame of justice for countless families and draw a moral equivalence between the terrorist intent on bloodshed and those who served our community with dedication and professionalism.

“The way to address legitimate concerns about vexatious investigations against veterans who served in Northern Ireland is not simply to impose a wholesale restriction on historical investigations or prosecution, its to restore balance, ensure investigative activity is proportionate and to bring an end to the growing culture of politically-motivated actions against those who served in uniform.”

He added: “It should never be that the cause of justice should be sacrificed at the altar of expediency and no matter how difficult or challenging, people should have a right to expect that if there is evidence, then all possible avenues of investigation will be explored.”

Ulster Unionist Party peer Lord Rogan branded the legislation “distasteful” and said he would oppose it.

He said: “The Ulster Unionist Party believe that those who broke the law should be held accountable to the law no matter who they are. Terrorists, police officers, soldiers, civilians or politicians.

“We have always opposed the idea of an amnesty. Victims and their families have a right to retain the hope that one day they may get justice even though they realise that with the passage of time that prospect becomes ever more diffuclt.”