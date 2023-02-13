According to Troubles reference work Lost Lives 3,700 people were killed during the Troubles. The NI Political Directory adds that a further 42,200 suffered injuries, of whom 27,200 were civilians.

But according to victims group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) the wider numbers of those who suffered early deaths as a result has not been calculated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its new book 'The Wider Human cost of The Northern Ireland Troubles' by Donna Deeney, was launched at The Archdale Hall in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh this morning.

SEFF intend the new book to impact on policy making by the state and charities on the need for specialist care for those suffering deep secondary impact from Troubles murders.

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF's Director of Services said: "It is almost impossible to quantify with accuracy the numbers of lives which have prematurely ended as the direct result of Troubles violence."

Substantial numbers who were not directly injured later died prematurely, he said, from broken heart syndrome, heart attacks, suicide, trauma induced cancers, stillborn births and miscarriages, and other conditions brought on by previous physical or psychological injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the new book, which carries the stories of 26 families, should contribute to policy making debate to enable the state, charitable organisations and others to provide better care for those impacted.

Jamie Quinsey lost her brother, Sapper Mark Quinsey, when he and Sapper Patrick Azimkar were shot dead outside at Massereene Barracks in Antrim in 2009 by dissident republicans.

Sapper Mark Quinsey was one of two British soldiers killed in the Real IRA attack at Masserene Barracks in Antrim in 2009. His sister Jaime, right, has told how his mother, left, died prematurely from a broken heart, as a result.

But she says in the book there was another fatality. Her mother Pamela died from a broken heart four years later, aged only 51.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The news that her son had been brutally murdered plunged Pamela into unfathomable grief from which she never recovered," Jaime said.

"Such was the depth of her sorrow, during a visit to the County Antrim base, Pamela collapsed on the very spot her son lost his life."

She passed away in March 2013 after a seizure, which her family says was brought on by the death of her son."

Alfie Woods was killed in an IRA attack in 1981 while his wife Mary died from a broken heart a year later, leaving six orphans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valerie Hetherington, nee Woods was just ten years old when her mother Mary died from "a broken heart" exactly one year after her husband Aflie had been murdered by the IRA.

A part-time RUC officer, he died in a landmine attack just outside Omagh in 1981 - the day he was due to celebrate his 50th birthday with his family. The death of both parents in a year left Valerie and her five siblings orphans.

"When daddy was killed, there was total and utter devastation," Valerie says in the book. "Mummy had lost the love of her life. They got married when they were around 24 and were devoted to each other."

She added: "When mummy died, there had been nothing physically wrong with her. It was simply the strain on her heart. Even the doctor said it was a broken heart that killed her."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valerie Hetherington, nee Woods, was only ten when she was left an orphan. Her mother Mary died of a broken heart, a year to the day after her father had been murdered by the IRA.

Mary died tragically while they were on a caravan holiday in Portrush.