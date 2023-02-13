Northern Ireland legacy: New book from South East Fermanagh Foundation looks at wider death toll behind official figures
A new book has been published which claims that the true number of people who suffered serious health issue and premature death due to the Troubles is much greater than the official death toll.
According to Troubles reference work Lost Lives 3,700 people were killed during the Troubles. The NI Political Directory adds that a further 42,200 suffered injuries, of whom 27,200 were civilians.
But according to victims group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) the wider numbers of those who suffered early deaths as a result has not been calculated.
Its new book 'The Wider Human cost of The Northern Ireland Troubles' by Donna Deeney, was launched at The Archdale Hall in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh this morning.
Kenny Donaldson, SEFF's Director of Services said: "It is almost impossible to quantify with accuracy the numbers of lives which have prematurely ended as the direct result of Troubles violence."
Substantial numbers who were not directly injured later died prematurely, he said, from broken heart syndrome, heart attacks, suicide, trauma induced cancers, stillborn births and miscarriages, and other conditions brought on by previous physical or psychological injury.
He said the new book, which carries the stories of 26 families, should contribute to policy making debate to enable the state, charitable organisations and others to provide better care for those impacted.
Jamie Quinsey lost her brother, Sapper Mark Quinsey, when he and Sapper Patrick Azimkar were shot dead outside at Massereene Barracks in Antrim in 2009 by dissident republicans.
But she says in the book there was another fatality. Her mother Pamela died from a broken heart four years later, aged only 51.
"The news that her son had been brutally murdered plunged Pamela into unfathomable grief from which she never recovered," Jaime said.
"Such was the depth of her sorrow, during a visit to the County Antrim base, Pamela collapsed on the very spot her son lost his life."
She passed away in March 2013 after a seizure, which her family says was brought on by the death of her son."
Valerie Hetherington, nee Woods was just ten years old when her mother Mary died from "a broken heart" exactly one year after her husband Aflie had been murdered by the IRA.
A part-time RUC officer, he died in a landmine attack just outside Omagh in 1981 - the day he was due to celebrate his 50th birthday with his family. The death of both parents in a year left Valerie and her five siblings orphans.
"When daddy was killed, there was total and utter devastation," Valerie says in the book. "Mummy had lost the love of her life. They got married when they were around 24 and were devoted to each other."
She added: "When mummy died, there had been nothing physically wrong with her. It was simply the strain on her heart. Even the doctor said it was a broken heart that killed her."
Mary died tragically while they were on a caravan holiday in Portrush.
"My last words to her before I went off to stay the night in the caravan of my friend’s family was 'night, night, love you'. I woke around 4am and my sister was there crying and mummy had died of a heart attack. I totally blame the Troubles for killing both daddy and mummy."