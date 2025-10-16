The DUP has rubbished Governments proposals to protect veterans, after meeting the Secretary of State on legacy.

DUP Leader Gavin Robinson and Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart met Hilary Benn on Wednesday to discuss the Government’s legacy legislation, published this week.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Robinson said: “We have made clear that innocent victims must be at the heart of this process and it is their verdict which matters. We will continue to interrogate the detail but our approach will be led by those who are most directly impacted by it. Too many victims throughout this process have said they were listened to but were not heard. That is not the way to make progress."

The "much heralded" protections for veterans, "are not new" and "are not specific to veterans" he added.

Ms Lockhart said the role of the Irish Government “cannot be one of some impartial observer”.

She added: “The UK Government should not be deferring to Dublin on the way in which Troubles crimes are investigated in Northern Ireland, particularly when there is an absence of any real meaningful action that will be taken to investigate issues within their own jurisdiction.”

Sinn Fein also met Mr Benn, with MP John Finucane warning afterwards that the inclusion of a clause to block compensation for ex-internees is “an act of bad faith”.

He was also “equally alarmed” by the proposed “national security veto” on release of information, at the discretion of the Secretary of State.

The MP added: “There can be no side deals for veterans. Everyone must be equal before the law”.