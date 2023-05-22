Unite the union has issued a warning over what it termed the “inability to pay” threat to NHS workers from Peter May, the permanent secretary for health in NI.

The union said the statement from the permanent secretary regarding a lack of ability to pay any pay increase to health staff is “unnecessarily provocative” to health and social care workers ahead of the scheduled meeting with trade unions and the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

The comments raise the prospect of a return to pay inequality for NHS workers in Northern Ireland as compared to those elsewhere in the UK.

Kevin McAdam, lead officer for health in Unite the union, says news that NHS workers will get no pay rise this year leaves them with no option but to prepare for strike action. Unite is the largest trade union in Northern Ireland with more than 4,000 members in the Health and Social Care Trusts and the NI Ambulance Service. Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Kevin McAdam, lead officer for health in Unite the union, responded to Mr May’s statement.

“This statement does nothing apart from ramp up tensions within the workforce at a time when the permanent secretary is engaged in cuts to training places and other vital health provisions,” he said.

“Unite the union will be meeting the secretary of state on Thursday [25th May]. We will challenge him to deliver the Barnet consequentials arising from the England NHS pay deal in full and ensuring they are brought to the table in Northern Ireland.

“Our members have resisted further strike action in order to allow space for talks but this statement leaves us with no other option but to prepare for further action.

“Our members will not and cannot accept a zero pay award.”

Unite has some 4,000 members across the NHS in Northern Ireland. Its members include paramedics, health visitors, biochemists and pharmacists.

Last week nurses in Northern Ireland staged a demonstration over the “deteriorating” health service in the province.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) gathered at the front gates of Stormont before walking the mile to Parliament Buildings holding placards.