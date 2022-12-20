Northern Ireland nurses set to return to picket lines today as RCN stages further one-day strike

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 15th December 2022Nurses and NHS staff pictured at the Ulster Hospital, in Dundonald, where they are taking part in the UK wide strike action. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is today staging the second of its strike days this winter in what is the largest campaign of industrial action in the history of the NHS.

It will be the third strike date to rock the health service in Northern Ireland in just over a week, following earlier walk-outs by members of Nipsa, Unison and GMB on December 12, which was followed up within days by the RCN strike on December 15.

The action – over pay and conditions – comes at a time when health chiefs are speaking out about the pressure facing the service this winter.

In a joint statement issued on Monday afternoon, the chief executives of Northern Ireland’s regional health trusts and the ambulance service said the pressure is likely to keep up well into the new year.

"As members of this community as well as health and social care service leaders, we are deeply distressed at the ongoing situation in our hospitals,” the health chiefs said.

“Although strenuous efforts are being made to alleviate the pressures, we have a serious capacity deficit which means too many people are waiting too long for care. Much of the impact of this is falling on frail and ill older people and on the staff caring for them.

“Pressures on services are expected to intensify further after Christmas and into the early months of 2023.”

And a senior figure in the British Medical Association (BMA) in Northern Ireland, a professional body representing the views of doctors, warned of “huge and unsafe pressure” on GP services for both patients and staff alike.

Dr Alan Stout, who chairs the BMA’s General Practice committee, said in an “alert” published on social media there would be “significant delays and difficulties” ahead.

Writing on Twitter on Monday morning, Dr Stout said: “At midnight last night there were nearly 400 calls in Belfast alone to be returned by 2 GPs on the red eye. Huge and unsafe pressure for those involved.”

He added: “Please be patient, it will be difficult, we will try hard but it’s not our fault. We expect complaints and criticism.”

In their statement, the health trust chief executives set out a series of measures being taken to address the pressure.

