Northern Ireland Office stresses that Hilary Benn supports the Union after declining BBC show

The Northern Ireland Office has emphaised that Hilary Benn supports Northern Ireland’s place within the Union, and has “regularly discussed” it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NIO said there is “no clear basis” for the belief that a majority of people would vote to leave the Union.

It comes after Mr Benn declined to take place in the BBC’s new Borderland podcast, which involves unionists and nationalists discussing the idea of a border poll and national identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC had reported: "A spokesman for Hilary Benn, who is the representative for the British government in Northern Ireland, said he wasn't prepared to take part in an episode focused on the British identity.

Hilary Benn MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, 'has regularly discussed support for the Union' says NIO

"He went on to say that Benn didn't want to be seen on one side of the debate."

Doug Beattie said that there had been a long-term problem with Northern Ireland Secretaries in general.

He told the News Letter: “Here is the fundamental problem with the United Kingdom government and successive Secretaries of State: they are not willing to fight for Northern Ireland to remain part of the union, therefore they are not willing to fight for the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Irish Government will have no such compulsion when fighting for a United Ireland, where they will openly support those who wish to see this happen.”

Doug Beattie has criticised NI secretaries in general as lacking when it comes to defending the Union

Meanwhile TUV Cusher councillor Keith Ratcliffe pointed to a general “contempt for Unionists and unionist concerns” from the Northern Ireland Office, adding: “Unless and until Unionists return to the agreed position shared by all parties at the last Assembly election – that the Protocol is and always will be unacceptable – Westminster will continue to treat Unionism with contempt.”

However, the NIO told the News Letter: “The government provided a statement to the podcast series which said that Northern Ireland will remain a part of the UK for as long as the people of Northern Ireland wish it to be, in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement, which enshrines people’s right to identify as British, Irish or both.

"That statement also made clear the view of the Secretary of State that at present there is no clear basis to suggest that a majority of people in Northern Ireland wish to separate from the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Secretary of State declined to take part in this programme but he has, of course, regularly discussed these issues, including his support for Northern Ireland's place in the Union, with broadcasters including the BBC.