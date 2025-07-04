The Policing Board has not acknowledged the unusual step of the Police Ombudsman taking a voluntary leave of absence after a file linked to her was sent to public prosecutors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 17 June Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) Marie Anderson announced that she was taking a voluntary leave of absence after police sent a file linked to her office to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The Policing Board, which holds the PSNI to account, held its first monthly meeting since the development on Thursday, however the situation failed to merit any mention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former senior officer Jon Burrows, who was head of PSNI discipline, said he was disappointed the matter was not even acknowledged – and said it should be on the agenda for the next meeting

Police ombudsman for Northern Ireland Marie Anderson outside her office in Belfast. The Policing Board has failed to acknowledge that she has taken a voluntary leave of absence after a file linked to her was sent to prosecutors.

Ms Anderson’s leave came after an independent investigation into events relating to an incident at a property linked to her in Holywood, Co Down in 2023.

PSNI went to the property at about 6.30pm on Saturday 23 September 2023, after a report of a domestic incident.

A man was arrested and later released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and a caution issued to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Midlands Police then investigated further aspects of the incident and sent a file of evidence to the PPS on 10 June.

The PPS said the file was “reporting one individual for potential offences of perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office".

Ms Anderson stepped aside six days later, several hours after a lengthy debate on the issue on the Nolan Show.

Although she had decided to retire from her role in December this year, she said, it has become "increasingly clear that current commentary is detracting from the focus of that work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She therefore took a decision to take a temporary leave of absence with immediate effect, delegating her authority to her chief executive and senior staff in her absence.

The Police Federation commented that if a similar file was sent to the PPS in relation to any police officer, "they would, without exception, have been suspended from their duties".

The Northern Ireland Office told the News Letter that only The Executive Office (TEO - First and deputy First Ministers) can make decisions on the appointment/retirement of any Police Ombudsman.

However it is not clear that anyone has the legal power to suspend any holder of the office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite almost repeated requests since 11 June, TEO has yet to make any comment.

However Mr Burrows said it was “a pity” that the situation was not acknowledged at the Policing Board meeting.

"There are yawning gaps in the accountability framework for the Office of Police Ombudsman that need to be addressed urgently,” he said.

"The Ombudsman has said she intends to retire in December. It is important that the legislation is corrected before her successor is appointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Policing Board can suspend a chief constable if needed, but only with the permission of the Police Ombudsman.

"However, no such mechanism exists to suspend a Police Ombudsman, should such a situation be required.

"The Department of Justice and Executive Office should be working now on what the legal accountability framework should look like for the next ombudsman.