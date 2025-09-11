The population of Northern Ireland has continued to both grow and get older from 2023-24, according to latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

NISRA says the NI population was estimated to be 1.93 million on 30 June 2024, reflecting an increase of 7,500 people (0.4%) on the mid-2023 estimate.

The change was driven by a net gain of 5,800 people due to 28,200 people moving here while 22,500 people left to live elsewhere.

The annual change is also driven by natural growth of 1,900 people, calculated by subtracting the 17,900 deaths from the 19,800 births in the same period.

The population continues to age, NISRA says, with the median age of the population ( the age at which half the population is older and half is younger) increasing to 40.3 years – up from 38.1 years 10 years prior in 2014.

From 1999-24 the proportion of the population aged 65 or over increased to from 13.1% to 18.1% (349,200 people).

The proportion aged under 16 decreased from 24.3% to 20.0% (384,700 children) in the same period.

By June 2024 the estimated number of people aged 85 and over had risen to 42,900 people - an increase of 24.6% over the ten years 2014-24.

Over 85s grew five times faster than the population of NI in this period.

Females account for nearly two thirds (62.9%) of those aged 85 and over.

The new statistics also point to an estimated 294 people aged 100 or over. This is equivalent to two centenarians for every 10,000 people living in Northern Ireland.

All but one Local Government District experienced population growth in the year to mid-2024. Newry, Mourne and Down was the only area with an estimated decrease in population at -0.2%. Derry City and Strabane had the largest population growth over the year at 1.0%.