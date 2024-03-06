Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At an event in Dublin, representatives from both sectors presented the region’s business proposition after the return of the Northern Ireland Executive.

The Belfast City and Region Place Partnership representatives predicted a “golden era” for the region’s economy and its commercial property market in the coming years.

Joe O’Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour, said: “There has never been a better time to invest in the Belfast city region.

Summer sunshine at Belfast City Hall: Northern Ireland’s private and public sectors have joined together to target investors in the Republic of Ireland with the offer of dual market access to both Great Britain and Europe.

“The development of a new deal around the Windsor Framework and the return of the Northern Ireland Executive complete an already impressive investment case and pave the way for prosperity in the wider region.

“We are delighted to present our compelling offering to the Irish investment community and look forward to making new contacts and engaging with future partners in our journey.

“Northern Ireland and the Belfast city region has a unique opportunity in the form of dual market access and we intend to make the most of it for our people, our businesses and our partners.”

Marie Hunt, chairwoman of ULI Ireland, said: “A strong Belfast will not only benefit both capitals, but the entire Dublin-Belfast economic corridor.”

John Walsh, chief executive of Belfast City Council, said: “As the powerhouse of Northern Ireland’s economy, we are home to a thriving ecosystem of global brands, world-class researchers and start-ups.