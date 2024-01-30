Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Along with other public sector unions, teaching unions have engaged in repeated strike action over recent months, in pursuit of pay parity with GB.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) called on Mr Heaton Harris to release the £600m now which he promised would be available when the DUP returns to Stormont to settle public sector pay disputes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An INTO spokeswoman said: "At this point, there has been no move from the employers to negotiate any pay settlement, it would be therefore premature for the teacher unions to review the ongoing industrial action. Should talks begin, it may give a window of opportunity to pause planned strike action, however, action short of strike would continue.

Teaching unions have welcomed political progress with the DUP and have called on Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to release funding for their pay rises now.

“The amount that has been made available to settle the public sector pay dispute is close to £600m, which, given the length of time that public sector workers have been waiting to have their issues addressed, may not be enough. We would call on Chris Heaton Harris to release the funding available so that the employers can enter negotiations and a just pay settlement be agreed.”

Pauline Buchanan and Mark Langhammer, Joint-Regional Secretaries of the National Education Union, said: “NEU welcome progress towards re-establishing an Executive with sufficient funds to address outstanding fair-pay awards for the past three pay years. We will now work with alacrity within the teachers negotiation framework to finalise a pay proposal to put before our members by ballot.”

They added that progress has already been made with teaching management and that they expect that a fair award for teachers will be 'oven ready' on Day-One of the new Stormont ministers' tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie Bartley, president of school leaders' union in Northern Ireland (NAHTNI) also welcomed the DUP move to return to Stormont.

"We fully expect that the funding which should already be meeting the needs of Northern Ireland’s decimated public services will now be released by the Secretary of State with urgency,” she said.