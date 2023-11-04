​DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has told his party faithful that he wants to see a deal from Government which restores Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market and which respects the province's place within the union.

​His comments came in a weekly letter to party members and supporters circulated today.

In recent days he has come under fire from the TUV and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, who expressed concern that he was beginning to place too much emphasis on returning to Stormont without adequate concern for resolving problems caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

They were reacting after Mr Donaldson challenged a News Letter editorial this week which concluded that if "a government paper pledge" leads to a return to Stormont, then "few unionists will believe there has been a real victory".

The DUP has boycotted the Assembly since 2022 in protest against the NI Protocol. It says the EU-UK trade deal - and its amendment in the Windsor Framework - undermine the union constitutionally and commercially.

The DUP drew up seven tests it said must be met before it would return to Stormont.

In his letter to the News Letter this week Sir Jeffrey responded with no mention of the seven tests or any of the red lines it has set out since 2021 – insteading emphasising the value of devolution.

However in his letter to party members today, he spells out once again some of the key conditions the party has been demanding for its return to Stormont.

"The DUP has been consistent in setting out the case that the Government has to act to undo the harm caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol and redress the political balances that have been upset," he said.

Sadly, he said, some others propose the DUP should try to argue for change from within the structures of Government and accept the "detached" place from the UK internal market, he said.

"I want to see outcomes and actions from the Government that restore Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom’s internal market and respect Northern Ireland’s place within the Union," he responded.

DUP objectives, he said, remain "restoring and future-proofing in law our Article 6 rights under the Acts of Union, thus ensuring our ability to trade freely within the UK Internal Market, as well as securing further measures that will strengthen Northern Ireland’s place within the Union".

His comments came after deputy UUP leader Robbie Butler issued a statement on Friday claiming that the public's call for a Stormont return is growing louder. There is not a single unionist voter or politician who supports the unwelcome aspects of the Windsor Framework , he said but changing the significant issues brought about it “must be achieved collegiately, protecting the vision and reputation of unionism and our place in the union".