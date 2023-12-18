A DUP source has ruled out the prospect of a deal to revive powersharing in Northern Ireland before Christmas.

The source told the PA news agency that the process of negotiations to restore Stormont is not yet complete.

A party spokesperson said: “The DUP is condition-led not calendar-led.”

Northern Ireland political parties are due to return to Hillsborough Castle on Monday afternoon for talks with Government officials on a financial package for the region.

(Left to right) Deputy Leader of the DUP Gavin Robinson, Leader of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Gordon Lyons speak to media outside Hillsborough Castle after talks between Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and the main political parties last Monday Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Meanwhie, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is to reconvene representatives from the four parties eligible to form the Northern Ireland Executive at Hillsborough Castle this week.

The Government has offered a lump sum to settle outstanding public sector pay demands and a new fiscal floor for Northern Ireland, but it is dependent on a restored powersharing administration in Belfast.

Northern Ireland’s institutions require the largest unionist and nationalist parties to share power, but the Stormont Assembly and Executive have been effectively collapsed for almost two years amid DUP protest action over unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements.

On Saturday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told party members the Government needs to provide “much more” in its offer for Northern Ireland.

However, Sinn Fein MP John Finucane called on Sir Jeffrey to “seize momentum” behind the talks and to return to powersharing.

The Northern Ireland Office said the discussions resuming on Monday will build on last week’s engagements on public finances and ensuring that the Executive is able to “return on a stable footing”.

Officials from the Government and Northern Ireland Civil Service will also support further technical discussions on these issues.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I welcome the constructive discussions we had with the parties over the last week.

“The parties have had time to consider the generous package offered by the Government to support Northern Ireland’s public services in the event that the Executive is restored.