The TUV has hit back at Sir Jeffrey Donaldson after he took issue with an editorial in this newspaper on the Windsor Framework and the DUP return to Stormont.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday the News Letter's editorial was titled: ‘Few unionists will see victory in a Stormont return’, in current conditions under the Windsor Framework.

Sir Jeffrey hit back in a letter to the editor in yesterday's paper, saying that it was “a long time since I have read such a defeatist and negative editorial”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP has boycotted the assembly since 2022 in protest against the NI Protocol.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson wrote a letter to the editor, criticising an editorial in the News Letter on the Northern Ireland Protocol. Photo: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

It says the EU-UK trade deal – and its amendment in the Windsor Framework – undermine the union constitutionally and commercially.

So the DUP drew up seven tests it said must be met before it would return to Stormont.

Sir Jeffrey previously told the News Letter that he was pressing the UK government for legislation which would secure NI’s place in the Union – without requiring the repeal of the protocol or Windsor Framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Tuesday's editorial, the News Letter praised the DUP for remaining resolute in calling for a solution that met its seven tests – which would thus restore the Union as the party has seen it.

However, it concluded that while unionist options are poor, if “a government paper pledge” leads to a return to Stormont, then “few unionists will believe there has been a real victory”.

In a letter to the editor, Sir Jeffrey responded with no mention of the party's seven tests or any of the red lines it has set out since 2021 – instead emphasising the value of devolution.

“In a Northern Ireland that is changing, unionists need to broaden support for the Union, and this will not be achieved by retreating to the narrow ground implicit in the editorial,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He concluded that the DUP has a record of saying yes when it’s right to do so but, “will not be afraid to say no” to the wrong deal.

However, TUV party chairman Allister Kyle has now countered Sir Jeffrey's letter. He says that returning to Stormont under the Windsor Framework would mean “an acceptance that Northern Ireland will never again be a full part of the United Kingdom”.

He added: “It would mean that unionist ministers would go back to being protocol implementers or, if the task of implementing the protocol fell to Westminster Ministers, result in a situation where devolution would be essentially pointless.”

The prize, he said, would be elevating Michelle O'Neill “who says there was 'no alternative' to the IRA campaign of terror’ to the position of first minister.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Furthermore, the DUP has gone before the electorate twice telling the public that it is their 'unalterable position' that the protocol had to be scrapped as stated in their solemn declaration of Ulster Day 2021. Sir Jeffrey has no mandate to return to Stormont.”

Also in today's News Letter, loyalist activist Jamie Bryson defended the News Letter editorial. “A return to power-sharing whilst the Irish Sea border remains in place could not be described as anything other than a defeat,” he said.