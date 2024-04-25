Northern Ireland Protocol: Ann Widdecombe, Ben Habib, Kate Hoey and Jim Allister attend Reform/TUV rally this Friday
Organised by the Lagan Valley TUV Association in collaboration with the Reform Party (formerly the Brexit Party), the TUV said that the DUP and UUP declined to take part in the meeting.
Lagan Valley TUV vice chairman Samuel Morrison said the meeting follows a similar meeting in Dromore two years ago which prompted a series of further rallies across Northern Ireland.
"On that occasion, the meeting was addressed by Jim Allister, Baroness Kate Hoey, Ben Habib, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Robbie Butler," he said.
"An attempt by the local District Orange Lodge to organise a similar meeting last year was abandoned when the then DUP leader and Mr Butler declined the invitation to take part.
"This event has been organised by Lagan Valley TUV. We had intended to invite the local MP but in light of events, extended the invite instead to the two local DUP MLAs and Mr Butler. They were also invited to suggest a chairperson for the evening. Mr Butler and Mr Givan declined the invitation while Emma Little-Pengelly did not reply.
"We are, however, delighted that former cabinet minister [Reform UK member] Ann Widdecombe, Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib, Baroness Kate Hoey and TUV leader Jim Allister will be joining us to update us on the situation regarding the Sea Border and the fight against the division of our country.
"The meeting is open to all who want to see Northern Ireland restored to a position of full and equal membership of the UK.
"It will begin at 7:30pm on Friday evening in Dromore Orange Hall. While this is a Reform UK/TUV event we are grateful to the hall committee for kindly facilitating us."
Last month, the TUV struck an electoral partnership with Reform UK that will see them run agreed candidates in Northern Ireland.
The TUV is a vocal opponent of the NI Protocol, saying it undermines the union in political and economic terms.
The party is a scathing critic of the DUP’s decision to agree a deal with the UK Government on trade that saw it drop its two-year blockade of power sharing and return to devolved government at Stormont.
