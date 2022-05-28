World-renowned Scottish shortbread producers Walker’s have confirmed the commemorative tins won’t be delivered to the Province “due to the implications of Brexit”.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said the decision not to send over the shortbread collection marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne is another example of Protocol paperwork dissuading firms on the other side of the Irish Sea sending their goods here.

On its website, Walker’s tell customers that “we do have an online shop in the United States for delivery to a US address”.

Haulage lorry drives passed a sign at Belfast Port welcoming travellers to the Harbour Estate.

Walker’s state that “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Tin” contains 24 pieces of “Union Jack Shortbread in overwrapped skillet”.

The News Letter contacted the company yesterday to elaborate on why customers just across the North Channel cannot buy the shortbread tin marking Her Majesty’s 70 year reign but consumers across the Atlantic can purchase this product.

A response was not received at the time of going to press.

Mr Campbell said: “This is another example where hundreds of GB-based companies have stopped supplying Northern Ireland because of the paperwork required under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Even the internationally recognised Walker’s Shortbread has decided it is too much hassle to make their special edition ‘Platinum Jubilee’ shortbread available in Northern Ireland.

“What is even more ridiculous is that if we lived in America, it would be available, but not in Northern Ireland.”

The East Londonderry MP continued: “These everyday examples demonstrate why the Government needs to focus on getting the Irish Sea border removed. One part of the UK must be able to trade with the rest of the country.

“Northern Ireland is becoming a colony where we are subject to rules over which we have no control.”

He added: “It is time for the Government to act and stand up for the people in this part of the United Kingdom.”

The Consumer Council said last week that 130 firms in GB have now stopped trading with Northern Ireland while Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has put the figure at 200.