Unionist parties have expressed concern about the government's proposed solution to EU rules which could block over 50% of veterinary medicines coming from GB.

The cut in supplies is due to begin because the EU is set to enforce post-Brexit import regulations.

The British Veterinary Association and the Ulster Farmers’ Union have warned of the potentially devastating impact on the agri-food sector.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn unveiled two schemes to address the problem this week.

The Veterinary Medicines Internal Market Scheme pledges to ease securing medicines from GB if EU sourcing is prohibitive, also allowing vets to stockpile medicines.

The Veterinary Medicines Health Situation Scheme will monitor potential loss of supply issues and ensure an alternative supply.

The schemes comply with EU law but are being rolled out without EU input.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said the outcome from 1 January will be an "an almost total blockade on veterinary medicines across the Irish Sea" while UUP MLA Robbie Butler said the "only durable solution is a comprehensive agreement with the EU" as agreed on human medicines.