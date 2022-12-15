The courts have ruled that the decision was taken for political reasons and quashed Mr Poot's instruction to civil servants, made as Agriculture Minister in 2022.

Responding to the court ruling today, a DUP spokesman said: “This judgement demonstrates the reason why we have no devolved government. Unionist ministers were expected to implement laws which damage Northern Ireland and undermine the Union.

There will be no solid foundation for devolution until the Protocol is replaced by arrangements that unionists and nationalists can support.”

DUP MLA Edwin Poots pictured at Stormont in east Belfast.

The TUV responded to the ruling, saying unionist refusal to operate Stormont was vindicated by the judgement.

Party leader Jim Allister said: “This morning’s judgement that Minister Poots and his Department were under a statutory duty to impose a Sea Border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. vindicates the decision of Unionists not to operate Stormont while the Protocol remains in place.

"After today there can be no doubt about the fact that one cannot sit in an Executive and oppose the Protocol.

"Operating Stormont means implementing the Protocol. With the Government arguing in the Supreme Court that the Protocol “disapplies” Article Six of the Acts of Union there can be no doubt that the price of Stormont is too high for any Unionist.

