Northern Ireland Protocol deal acceptable to DUP could be announced soon, report suggests
Downing street is close to announcing a NI Protocol deal with the EU that would meet the DUP’s seven ‘red lines’ preventing the party returning to the powersharing executive at Stormont, a report suggests.
On Tuesday, the Daily Telegraph reported that hopes have been raised that a new settlement has been negotiated – ending year with a devolved administration in NI.
The paper suggests that detailed briefings are now expected to be issued alongside the announcement, outlining how each of seven DUP tests are met by the revised post-Brexit trading arrangements.
“It meets all the seven tests”, a well-placed source is quoted as saying.
However, the DUP has not been presented with the full details of the deal.
One of the main stumbling blocks has been the extent to which the European Court of Justice [ECJ] remains the final arbiter on issues around EU law that arise in Northern Ireland.