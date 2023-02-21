Former Stormont Minister Dermot Nesbitt, who helped negotiate the 1998 agreement on behalf of the UUP, was speaking after Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart discovered that the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) was setting aside £575,671 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the deal on 10 April.

The figure was released to her by Minister of State Steve Baker MP, but Ms Lockhart said she was not surprised she had to persist in getting the information from the government, due to the "staggering" amount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Such an excessive sum is hard to justify in a climate where the Government is continuing to threaten severe budget cuts in Northern Ireland," she said.

UUP leader David Trimble and SDLP leader John Hume shake hands during a concert by U2 and Ash at the Waterfront to celebrate promote the referendum backing for the Good Friday Agreement in May 1998. However today the DUP and a UUP negotiator of the deal say that the government budget of £600,000 to celebrate the 25th annievrsary of the agreement is misplaced while the Northern Ireland Protocol continues to "trash" the 1998 agreement.

"I would urge the NIO to reconsider their priorities. First amongst those priorities must be to restore the foundation blocks of the Agreement they clearly want to celebrate in style, by restoring the principle of cross community consent that has been trashed by the Protocol. If they fail to do so, they will have contributed to the end of the Belfast Agreement. The clock is ticking.”

Mr Nesbitt acknowledged there have been a number of amendments to the agreement's legislation since 1998, but said he was most concerned about the impact of the NI Protocol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe personally in celebrating the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement that was signed on 10 April 1998," he told the News Letter.

"But I am not at all content with the way it has been implemented to date and in particular the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol. It is a fundamental breach of international law.

"The EU abides by the territorial law of the state whenever it comes to the EU countries. But when it comes to Northern Ireland it is treated entirely differently. It is a hypocrite."

He added that while it was "quite a surprising amount of money" he would need to see the spending plans before commenting further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad